Home
/
New York, NY
/
1482 York Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1482 York Avenue
1482 York Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1482 York Avenue, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Three flights up to this super studio with fabulous closet, strip wood floors and full windowed bathroom. Kitchen area includes new stainless steel appliances not for those who cook. Norris8328
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1482 York Avenue have any available units?
1482 York Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New York, NY
.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
New York Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1482 York Avenue have?
Some of 1482 York Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1482 York Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1482 York Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1482 York Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1482 York Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New York
.
Does 1482 York Avenue offer parking?
No, 1482 York Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1482 York Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1482 York Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1482 York Avenue have a pool?
No, 1482 York Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1482 York Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1482 York Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1482 York Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1482 York Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
