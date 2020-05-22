All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

1482 York Avenue

1482 York Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1482 York Avenue, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Three flights up to this super studio with fabulous closet, strip wood floors and full windowed bathroom. Kitchen area includes new stainless steel appliances not for those who cook. Norris8328

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1482 York Avenue have any available units?
1482 York Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1482 York Avenue have?
Some of 1482 York Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1482 York Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1482 York Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1482 York Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1482 York Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1482 York Avenue offer parking?
No, 1482 York Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1482 York Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1482 York Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1482 York Avenue have a pool?
No, 1482 York Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1482 York Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1482 York Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1482 York Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1482 York Avenue has units with dishwashers.
