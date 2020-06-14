All apartments in New York
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:18 PM

148 East 24th Street

148 East 24th Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 738
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

148 East 24th Street, New York, NY 10010
Kips Bay

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 15-B · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
doorman
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
parking
garage
media room
Sun drenched home with large balcony has high ceilings, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful hardwood floors. Bathroom features deep soaking tub with rainshower, European porcelain floor and wall tiles and custom walnut vanity.
The full time doorman building has landscaped and furnished common roof terrace, bike/on-site storage available, media room with lounge seating and multimedia equipment & games and live-In super.
Short walk to Madison Square park and shops

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 East 24th Street have any available units?
148 East 24th Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 148 East 24th Street have?
Some of 148 East 24th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 East 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
148 East 24th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 East 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 148 East 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 148 East 24th Street offer parking?
Yes, 148 East 24th Street does offer parking.
Does 148 East 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 East 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 East 24th Street have a pool?
No, 148 East 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 148 East 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 148 East 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 148 East 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 East 24th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
