148 East 24th Street

Amenities
Sun drenched home with large balcony has high ceilings, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful hardwood floors. Bathroom features deep soaking tub with rainshower, European porcelain floor and wall tiles and custom walnut vanity.
The full time doorman building has landscaped and furnished common roof terrace, bike/on-site storage available, media room with lounge seating and multimedia equipment & games and live-In super.
Short walk to Madison Square park and shops