147 Sullivan Street

A True Soho Gem! Lofty one bedroom with a ton of sunlight and French doors opening into a king-size bedroom with open views (faces the back of the building very quiet!), open kitchen, exposed brick, a decorative fireplace, ample closet space and storage, and a windowed bathroom. Steps from the West Village and Washington Sq Park as well as the Trader Joe's gem on Spring St.



Wash/Fold dry service laundromat is on the block. Nearest subways are the, A,C,E train at Spring St which are a two-minute walk and the B,D,F, M which are about five minutes away.,This is a spacious one-bedroom with lots of eastern morning light, high ceilings, decorative fireplace with exposed brick. The bedroom has two closets and easily fits a king-sized bed. The living area is slightly smaller however, fits a couch comfortably. Beautiful wood floors and high ceilings. The building is very clean and well-maintained. Within short walking distance to the 1,C, E, N, R, B, D, F, M, and 6 trains. No coop board approval, No board fees. Speedy and simplistic 1-2 day approval.