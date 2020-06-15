All apartments in New York
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:32 PM

147 Sullivan Street

147 Sullivan Street · (646) 382-7378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

147 Sullivan Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-B · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
A True Soho Gem! Lofty one bedroom with a ton of sunlight and French doors opening into a king-size bedroom with open views (faces the back of the building very quiet!), open kitchen, exposed brick, a decorative fireplace, ample closet space and storage, and a windowed bathroom. Steps from the West Village and Washington Sq Park as well as the Trader Joe's gem on Spring St.

Wash/Fold dry service laundromat is on the block. Nearest subways are the, A,C,E train at Spring St which are a two-minute walk and the B,D,F, M which are about five minutes away.,This is a spacious one-bedroom with lots of eastern morning light, high ceilings, decorative fireplace with exposed brick. The bedroom has two closets and easily fits a king-sized bed. The living area is slightly smaller however, fits a couch comfortably. Beautiful wood floors and high ceilings. The building is very clean and well-maintained. Within short walking distance to the 1,C, E, N, R, B, D, F, M, and 6 trains. No coop board approval, No board fees. Speedy and simplistic 1-2 day approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 Sullivan Street have any available units?
147 Sullivan Street has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 147 Sullivan Street currently offering any rent specials?
147 Sullivan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 Sullivan Street pet-friendly?
No, 147 Sullivan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 147 Sullivan Street offer parking?
No, 147 Sullivan Street does not offer parking.
Does 147 Sullivan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 Sullivan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 Sullivan Street have a pool?
No, 147 Sullivan Street does not have a pool.
Does 147 Sullivan Street have accessible units?
No, 147 Sullivan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 147 Sullivan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 147 Sullivan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 147 Sullivan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 147 Sullivan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
