146 West 111th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar key fob access

HUGE ONE BED NEAR CENTRAL PARK!!! Actual apt photosThis apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask for more informationBeautifully done, spacious unit with hardwood floors. Walk into a large living room with a semi-open updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances!. The bedroom can fit a KING size bed and additional furniture! You have a large coat closet by the entrance, a utility closet and a closet in the bedroom.The building features a keyfob entry system. Pets welcome!One short block from Central Park, near B/C/2/3 Trains, Columbia University and all the amazing restaurants and coffee shops that Manhattanville has to offer.The advertised price is net effective after 1/2 month free on a year lease. Gross rent is $2,400