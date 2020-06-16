All apartments in New York
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:43 PM

146 West 111th Street

146 West 111th Street · (646) 571-7004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

146 West 111th Street, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1C · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
key fob access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
key fob access
HUGE ONE BED NEAR CENTRAL PARK!!! Actual apt photosThis apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask for more informationBeautifully done, spacious unit with hardwood floors. Walk into a large living room with a semi-open updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances!. The bedroom can fit a KING size bed and additional furniture! You have a large coat closet by the entrance, a utility closet and a closet in the bedroom.The building features a keyfob entry system. Pets welcome!One short block from Central Park, near B/C/2/3 Trains, Columbia University and all the amazing restaurants and coffee shops that Manhattanville has to offer.The advertised price is net effective after 1/2 month free on a year lease. Gross rent is $2,400

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 West 111th Street have any available units?
146 West 111th Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 146 West 111th Street have?
Some of 146 West 111th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 West 111th Street currently offering any rent specials?
146 West 111th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 West 111th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 146 West 111th Street is pet friendly.
Does 146 West 111th Street offer parking?
No, 146 West 111th Street does not offer parking.
Does 146 West 111th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 West 111th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 West 111th Street have a pool?
No, 146 West 111th Street does not have a pool.
Does 146 West 111th Street have accessible units?
No, 146 West 111th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 146 West 111th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 West 111th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
