146 West 111th Street

Amenities
HUGE ONE BED NEAR CENTRAL PARK!!! Actual apt photosThis apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask for more informationBeautifully done, spacious unit with hardwood floors. Walk into a large living room with a semi-open updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances!. The bedroom can fit a KING size bed and additional furniture! You have a large coat closet by the entrance, a utility closet and a closet in the bedroom.The building features a keyfob entry system. Pets welcome!One short block from Central Park, near B/C/2/3 Trains, Columbia University and all the amazing restaurants and coffee shops that Manhattanville has to offer.The advertised price is net effective after 1/2 month free on a year lease. Gross rent is $2,400