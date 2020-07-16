All apartments in New York
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:27 AM

1450 2nd Avenue

1450 2nd Avenue · (917) 601-9488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1450 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
AWESOME STUDIO STEAL IN A HOT PRIME EAST 72 st & 2 aveGREAT ELEVATOR LAUNDRY BUILDING WITH LIVE IN SUPER VERY BIG SPACE FOR PRICE AND LOCATION JUST STEPS FROM 6 TRAIN AND 15 MINUTES TO GRAND CENTRAL THIS IS A MUST SEE,,,,,, CALL /TEXT/EMAIL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 2nd Avenue have any available units?
1450 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 1450 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1450 2nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1450 2nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1450 2nd Avenue offer parking?
No, 1450 2nd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1450 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1450 2nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 1450 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1450 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1450 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1450 2nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1450 2nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1450 2nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
