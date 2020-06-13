All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:01 AM

1438 Third Avenue

1438 3rd Avenue · (917) 494-0531
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1438 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4B · Avail. now

$7,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
concierge
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
bike storage
Available on August 1. (potentially can be sooner)
This approx. 1456SF 2BR/2baths apartment with 3 exposures {North, East & West} in one of the best Condos in prime UES is available to be your next sweet home!
ps. Pets case by case.

This 2BR home brings the perfect mix. of town home feel from its spacious and well-designed layout and the finest luxury. Welcoming you is the generous entry gallery area. You will be pleased with its over-sized lofty living room with sunny north and west exposures. The open Chef's kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances (Jenn-Air gas range, Miele refrigerator, Bosch D/W, and Bosch W/D) and lots of cabinets. Large master bedroom ensuite with walk-in closet, two marble bathrooms pleasant light throughout the day. A quiet and bright home. (Only 3 apts on this floor) (sound proof Windows)

Maison East is a highly sought after boutique Condo nicely located on prime UES and just minutes to subways. It has full-time doorman/concierge, children's playroom, live-in super, and bike room & storage units (for rent).

Call for your private viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 Third Avenue have any available units?
1438 Third Avenue has a unit available for $7,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1438 Third Avenue have?
Some of 1438 Third Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1438 Third Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1438 Third Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 Third Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1438 Third Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1438 Third Avenue offer parking?
No, 1438 Third Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1438 Third Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1438 Third Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 Third Avenue have a pool?
No, 1438 Third Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1438 Third Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1438 Third Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 Third Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1438 Third Avenue has units with dishwashers.
