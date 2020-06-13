1438 Third Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge doorman bike storage

Available on August 1. (potentially can be sooner)

This approx. 1456SF 2BR/2baths apartment with 3 exposures {North, East & West} in one of the best Condos in prime UES is available to be your next sweet home!

ps. Pets case by case.



This 2BR home brings the perfect mix. of town home feel from its spacious and well-designed layout and the finest luxury. Welcoming you is the generous entry gallery area. You will be pleased with its over-sized lofty living room with sunny north and west exposures. The open Chef's kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances (Jenn-Air gas range, Miele refrigerator, Bosch D/W, and Bosch W/D) and lots of cabinets. Large master bedroom ensuite with walk-in closet, two marble bathrooms pleasant light throughout the day. A quiet and bright home. (Only 3 apts on this floor) (sound proof Windows)



Maison East is a highly sought after boutique Condo nicely located on prime UES and just minutes to subways. It has full-time doorman/concierge, children's playroom, live-in super, and bike room & storage units (for rent).



Call for your private viewing!