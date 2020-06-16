Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities doorman

NOMAD MEETS CHELSEA! Welcome to 7B at 143 West 30th Street, The Davos Condominium. 7B is a spacious 606 square foot with northern exposures. Located at 143 West 30th Street, The Davos Condominium exemplifies high-end build quality with an impressive location. As you enter 7B, you're greeted with a long 20-foot living room leading up to the large north-facing 63 square foot balcony with protected views. The bright living room, with 9'4 ceiling heights and floor to ceiling double pane glass windows, also features a gas fireplace for summer and winter splendor. To the right of the living room, you'll enter the master bedroom suite, complete a walk-in closet, and with enough space to easily fit a queen-sized bed. Next to the bedroom and living room is your master bathroom, complete with jet Jacuzzi tub, glass partition, and beautiful stone accents throughout. On the opposite end of the apartment is your beautiful new eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a Delonghi Oven and Stove, an LG Microwave and 12-bottle wine fridge, Ceaserstone countertops, a dishwasher, and plenty of storage space to fit all of your plates and kitchen gadgets behind the spectacular Italian wood cabinetry. The kitchen also has a closet with a stackable Washer/Dryer! Featuring only 2 units per floor, 7B has its own private balcony, washer/dryer, floor to ceiling windows, 94 ceiling height, a split system A/C and heat with remote control, and video intercom. Rarely does a property of this caliber come to market. The Davos features a full-time doorman and is centrally located in the heart of Manhattan. This boutique building has only 26 residences and was built in 2012 from the ground up. The Davos is steps away from Penn Station, FIT, Chelsea Piers, Madison Square Park, The High Line, and the Hudson River. Being on the edge of NoMad and Chelsea, you'll have a large list of some of the best restaurants in the city to choose from. With plenty of groceries nearby, anyone living or owning here can choose from Whole Foods, Fairway, Trader Joes, or Eataly! Also located nearby are the B, D, F, M, N, Q, R, W, 1, 2, 3, A, C, and E subway lines, as well as the PATH, Long Island Rail, New Jersey Transit and Amtrak!