All apartments in New York
Find more places like 143 West 30th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
143 West 30th Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:10 AM

143 West 30th Street

143 West 30th Street · (917) 444-0082
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

143 West 30th Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 7B · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
NOMAD MEETS CHELSEA! Welcome to 7B at 143 West 30th Street, The Davos Condominium. 7B is a spacious 606 square foot with northern exposures. Located at 143 West 30th Street, The Davos Condominium exemplifies high-end build quality with an impressive location. As you enter 7B, you're greeted with a long 20-foot living room leading up to the large north-facing 63 square foot balcony with protected views. The bright living room, with 9'4 ceiling heights and floor to ceiling double pane glass windows, also features a gas fireplace for summer and winter splendor. To the right of the living room, you'll enter the master bedroom suite, complete a walk-in closet, and with enough space to easily fit a queen-sized bed. Next to the bedroom and living room is your master bathroom, complete with jet Jacuzzi tub, glass partition, and beautiful stone accents throughout. On the opposite end of the apartment is your beautiful new eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a Delonghi Oven and Stove, an LG Microwave and 12-bottle wine fridge, Ceaserstone countertops, a dishwasher, and plenty of storage space to fit all of your plates and kitchen gadgets behind the spectacular Italian wood cabinetry. The kitchen also has a closet with a stackable Washer/Dryer! Featuring only 2 units per floor, 7B has its own private balcony, washer/dryer, floor to ceiling windows, 94 ceiling height, a split system A/C and heat with remote control, and video intercom. Rarely does a property of this caliber come to market. The Davos features a full-time doorman and is centrally located in the heart of Manhattan. This boutique building has only 26 residences and was built in 2012 from the ground up. The Davos is steps away from Penn Station, FIT, Chelsea Piers, Madison Square Park, The High Line, and the Hudson River. Being on the edge of NoMad and Chelsea, you'll have a large list of some of the best restaurants in the city to choose from. With plenty of groceries nearby, anyone living or owning here can choose from Whole Foods, Fairway, Trader Joes, or Eataly! Also located nearby are the B, D, F, M, N, Q, R, W, 1, 2, 3, A, C, and E subway lines, as well as the PATH, Long Island Rail, New Jersey Transit and Amtrak!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 West 30th Street have any available units?
143 West 30th Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 143 West 30th Street have?
Some of 143 West 30th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 West 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
143 West 30th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 West 30th Street pet-friendly?
No, 143 West 30th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 143 West 30th Street offer parking?
No, 143 West 30th Street does not offer parking.
Does 143 West 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 143 West 30th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 West 30th Street have a pool?
No, 143 West 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 143 West 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 143 West 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 143 West 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 West 30th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 143 West 30th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity