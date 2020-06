Amenities

Spacious one bedroom home conveniently located on West 70th Street. Unit offers southern exposure allowing for great natural light all day long. The kitchen offers full size appliances with excellent cabinet space. The unit is currently being utilized as a two bedroom. The pic with the bed and the double windows is actually the living room and offers a beautiful exposed brick detail on the wall for added character. The actual bedroom easily fits a queen sized bed with room to spare. The unit is only one block from Traders Joes and the 72nd Street 123 Express Station.