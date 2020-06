Amenities

24hr laundry recently renovated walk in closets gym elevator doorman

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator gym 24hr laundry

SPACIOUS STUDIO that is steps away from grand central. **NATURAL LIGHT FROM ALL WINDOWS IN UNIT.** PLUS A FREE GYM , 24/7 LAUNDRY MAT, 24 HOUR DOORMAN ELEVATOR. THIS IS THE DEAL OF THE SUMMER, WILL NOT LAST LONG. NO BROKERS FEE.