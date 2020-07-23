Amenities
1200 Sq Ft Duplex two bed, two bath with 1000sq foot roof deck. A rare find for the neighborhood, this elegant home features open chef kitchens complete with Viking appliances, wide-plank White Oak floors, and high ceilings throughout. The Master bedroom features en suite bathroom; new soundproof city windows; split-system central air, and appliances such as a washer/dryer.
141 East 17th Street is a boutique two unit building that has been meticulously renovated with no detail spared:
No Board Approval, Quick Application process,
1 Mo Free Rent on Immediate Move In
*Price Shown Net Effective
Pets allowed, with approval.