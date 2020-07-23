All apartments in New York
Find more places like 141 East 17th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
141 East 17th Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

141 East 17th Street

141 East 17th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

141 East 17th Street, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1200 Sq Ft Duplex two bed, two bath with 1000sq foot roof deck. A rare find for the neighborhood, this elegant home features open chef kitchens complete with Viking appliances, wide-plank White Oak floors, and high ceilings throughout. The Master bedroom features en suite bathroom; new soundproof city windows; split-system central air, and appliances such as a washer/dryer.

141 East 17th Street is a boutique two unit building that has been meticulously renovated with no detail spared:

No Board Approval, Quick Application process,

1 Mo Free Rent on Immediate Move In

*Price Shown Net Effective
Pets allowed, with approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 East 17th Street have any available units?
141 East 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 141 East 17th Street have?
Some of 141 East 17th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 East 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
141 East 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 East 17th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 East 17th Street is pet friendly.
Does 141 East 17th Street offer parking?
No, 141 East 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 141 East 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 141 East 17th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 East 17th Street have a pool?
No, 141 East 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 141 East 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 141 East 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 141 East 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 East 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
The Fairmont
300 East 75th Street
New York, NY 10021
The Stratford
1385 York Avenue
New York, NY 10021
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Caldwell
1520 York Ave
New York, NY 10028
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNew York 2 Bedroom Apartments
New York Luxury ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Apartments
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College