Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1200 Sq Ft Duplex two bed, two bath with 1000sq foot roof deck. A rare find for the neighborhood, this elegant home features open chef kitchens complete with Viking appliances, wide-plank White Oak floors, and high ceilings throughout. The Master bedroom features en suite bathroom; new soundproof city windows; split-system central air, and appliances such as a washer/dryer.



141 East 17th Street is a boutique two unit building that has been meticulously renovated with no detail spared:



No Board Approval, Quick Application process,



1 Mo Free Rent on Immediate Move In



*Price Shown Net Effective

Pets allowed, with approval.