Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

140 West 22nd Street

140 West 22nd Street · (212) 360-2556
Location

140 West 22nd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3F · Avail. now

$7,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
doorman
bbq/grill
hot tub
Brand New Massive 1 Bedroom with Den and Two Full Bathrooms in a Boutique Building in Super Prime Chelsea! The Apartment Features Central AC, A Bosch Washer/Dryer in Unit, South and West Exposures, an Open Chef's Kitchen with a Garbage Disposal and Kitchen Vent to the Outside, as Well As High End Appliances Including Miele Cooktop, Sharp Microwave, and Subzero Fridge with a Double Freezer, Granite Counter Tops, and More. This Apartment Also Features Oversized Windows, 11 ft Ceilings, Spa-Like Marble Bathrooms, Double Vanity, Deep Soaking Tubs, Hardwood Floors, and California Closets. It Faces the Back of The Building Overlooking Treetop Views into a Peaceful Garden.This Boutique Building has only 51 Units and is a Full Service, Luxury Building Featuring a 24-hour Concierge and Doorman, Amazing Rooftop Garden Terrace Complete with a Grill! The Unit Also Comes with a Massive Storage Unit Available at an Additional Cost. It is Conveniently Located Near Tons of Great Shops and Restaurants, Major Transportation, And Super Close to Flatiron and Union Square.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 West 22nd Street have any available units?
140 West 22nd Street has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 West 22nd Street have?
Some of 140 West 22nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 West 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
140 West 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 West 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 140 West 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 140 West 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 140 West 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 140 West 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 West 22nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 West 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 140 West 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 140 West 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 140 West 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 140 West 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 West 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
