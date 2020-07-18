140 West 22nd Street

Amenities

Brand New Massive 1 Bedroom with Den and Two Full Bathrooms in a Boutique Building in Super Prime Chelsea! The Apartment Features Central AC, A Bosch Washer/Dryer in Unit, South and West Exposures, an Open Chef's Kitchen with a Garbage Disposal and Kitchen Vent to the Outside, as Well As High End Appliances Including Miele Cooktop, Sharp Microwave, and Subzero Fridge with a Double Freezer, Granite Counter Tops, and More. This Apartment Also Features Oversized Windows, 11 ft Ceilings, Spa-Like Marble Bathrooms, Double Vanity, Deep Soaking Tubs, Hardwood Floors, and California Closets. It Faces the Back of The Building Overlooking Treetop Views into a Peaceful Garden.This Boutique Building has only 51 Units and is a Full Service, Luxury Building Featuring a 24-hour Concierge and Doorman, Amazing Rooftop Garden Terrace Complete with a Grill! The Unit Also Comes with a Massive Storage Unit Available at an Additional Cost. It is Conveniently Located Near Tons of Great Shops and Restaurants, Major Transportation, And Super Close to Flatiron and Union Square.