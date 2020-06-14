All apartments in New York
Find more places like 140 West 22nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
140 West 22nd Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

140 West 22nd Street

140 West 22nd Street · (212) 360-2556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

140 West 22nd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3F · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
doorman
bbq/grill
hot tub
Brand New Massive 1 Bedroom with Den and Two Full Bathrooms in a Boutique Building in Super Prime Chelsea! The Apartment Features Central AC, A Bosch Washer/Dryer in Unit, South and West Exposures, an Open Chef's Kitchen with a Garbage Disposal and Kitchen Vent to the Outside, as Well As High End Appliances Including Miele Cooktop, Sharp Microwave, and Subzero Fridge with a Double Freezer, Granite Counter Tops, and More. This Apartment Also Features Oversized Windows, 11 ft Ceilings, Spa-Like Marble Bathrooms, Double Vanity, Deep Soaking Tubs, Hardwood Floors, and California Closets. It Faces the Back of The Building Overlooking Treetop Views into a Peaceful Garden.This Boutique Building has only 51 Units and is a Full Service, Luxury Building Featuring a 24-hour Concierge and Doorman, Amazing Rooftop Garden Terrace Complete with a Grill! The Unit Also Comes with a Massive Storage Unit Available at an Additional Cost. It is Conveniently Located Near Tons of Great Shops and Restaurants, Major Transportation, And Super Close to Flatiron and Union Square.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 West 22nd Street have any available units?
140 West 22nd Street has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 West 22nd Street have?
Some of 140 West 22nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 West 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
140 West 22nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 West 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 140 West 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 140 West 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 140 West 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 140 West 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 West 22nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 West 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 140 West 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 140 West 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 140 West 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 140 West 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 West 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 140 West 22nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity