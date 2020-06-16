140 West 112th Street

Amenities
Renovated 2 bed Near CENTRAL PARK! | LAUNDRY IN UNIT!This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask for more information.Beautifully renovated, floor-through, spacious unit with hardwood floors. Walk into a great living space featuring a semi-open Brand new kitchen with lots of custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a full size dishwasher!. The marble bathroom showcases modern details, a tub and a rain shower. Enjoy your own in unit washer/dryer!Both bedrooms can fit QUEEN size beds with additional furniture and have closets.The small building features new laundry room access, key fob entry system and great management.Pets welcome!Near Central Park, 2/3/C/B Trains, Columbia University, Morningside Park and all the amazing restaurants that Manhattanville has to offer.Advertised rent is net effective after one month free on a year lease. Gross rent is $3,200Contact me for a viewing!