Home
/
New York, NY
/
140 West 112th Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:38 PM

140 West 112th Street

140 West 112th Street · (646) 571-7004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

140 West 112th Street, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$2,933

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
key fob access
Renovated 2 bed Near CENTRAL PARK! | LAUNDRY IN UNIT!This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask for more information.Beautifully renovated, floor-through, spacious unit with hardwood floors. Walk into a great living space featuring a semi-open Brand new kitchen with lots of custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a full size dishwasher!. The marble bathroom showcases modern details, a tub and a rain shower. Enjoy your own in unit washer/dryer!Both bedrooms can fit QUEEN size beds with additional furniture and have closets.The small building features new laundry room access, key fob entry system and great management.Pets welcome!Near Central Park, 2/3/C/B Trains, Columbia University, Morningside Park and all the amazing restaurants that Manhattanville has to offer.Advertised rent is net effective after one month free on a year lease. Gross rent is $3,200Contact me for a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 West 112th Street have any available units?
140 West 112th Street has a unit available for $2,933 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 West 112th Street have?
Some of 140 West 112th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 West 112th Street currently offering any rent specials?
140 West 112th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 West 112th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 West 112th Street is pet friendly.
Does 140 West 112th Street offer parking?
No, 140 West 112th Street does not offer parking.
Does 140 West 112th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 West 112th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 West 112th Street have a pool?
No, 140 West 112th Street does not have a pool.
Does 140 West 112th Street have accessible units?
No, 140 West 112th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 140 West 112th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 West 112th Street has units with dishwashers.
