Loft Like Large Two Bedrooms in Harlem! Near Central Park North! Amazing location! No Fee!



Deposit free when you use Rhino! Ask me about it.



The apartment feature:

- Master bedroom can easily fit a king size bed set.

- Second Bedroom is roomy enough for a queen set with room for furniture.

- Living is huge and super sunny!

- Kitchen is off the living with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

- 12 foot ceilings.

- Windows in all rooms!

- Double door closets.

- Hardwood floors.

-Bathroom has marble tiles and in mint condition.



The Building:

- Well maintained.

- 7minutes to Central Park North.

- Near the 2/3 trains at 110

- Near C/D lines.

-Pet Friendly.



ADVERTISED RENT IS WITH 2 WEEKS FREE.