140 Riverside Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet granite counters oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard doorman elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground garage package receiving bike storage conference room internet access

NO BROKER FEES 140 Riverside Apartments is convenient to the 1,2 and 3 local subway lines with easy access uptown and downtown. Our great location in front of the scenic Hudson River and Riverside Park provides for amazing views. 140 Riverside Blvd features convenient onsite amenities, including: garages, grocery shopping and restaurants, as well as a pet spa, wine shop and a preschool. Residents will enjoy our beautiful outdoor courtyard and on-site fitness center.