14 E 68th St

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated air conditioning elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Welcome to this triple mint exceptional full floor 2 bedroom and 2 Bathroom home located in a beautiful pre-war limestone mansion, steps off of 5th Avenue and Central Park, on one of the most coveted streets of the Upper East Side. This is the first time this home is being offered for rent and it is being offered fully furnished. As you step off the elevator that opens into this immaculate home, one is welcomed by 10'5 ceilings through out, beautifully restored herring bone floors and moldings, an expansive floor plan, top of the line renovated chef's kitchen, marble wood burning fireplace and 3 oversized windows that offer a sublime tree lined view of East 68th Street and the neighboring limestone mansions. Having undergone a complete renovation, this sleek Snaidero Open kitchen is equipped with Sub Zero with filtered water maker, Wolf appliances and specially designed drawers and cabinets that offers ample storage. Both bedrooms offer en-suite marble renovated bathrooms with custom vanities and shower niches. One will find an abundance of closets throughout the apartment that have all been carefully designed for optimal storage. Additional features to name a few include Central Air, smart home system operated through Apple IPads, Apple TV throughout, one touch lighting through Lutron, recessed lighting , surround sound by SONOS, a designated laundry closet with custom shelving and a washer and dryer by Bosch. With only 6 residences in this intimate boutique building and being steps away from Central Park, this home offers the utmost for privacy and access to fresh air. Both the building and apartment have been featured in multiple publications inclusive of Architectural Digest. No detail was spared during this renovation and restoration of this special home. This is truly townhouse living at its best and this apartment is not to be missed.All first showings will done virtually and second showings will be scheduled by appointment only per the guidelines set by The State Of New York. Minimum of 1 year lease. Unfurnished available upon request.