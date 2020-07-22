All apartments in New York
Last updated July 10 2020

14 E 68th St

14 East 68th Street · (212) 350-2280
Location

14 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3FLR · Avail. now

$12,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Welcome to this triple mint exceptional full floor 2 bedroom and 2 Bathroom home located in a beautiful pre-war limestone mansion, steps off of 5th Avenue and Central Park, on one of the most coveted streets of the Upper East Side. This is the first time this home is being offered for rent and it is being offered fully furnished. As you step off the elevator that opens into this immaculate home, one is welcomed by 10'5 ceilings through out, beautifully restored herring bone floors and moldings, an expansive floor plan, top of the line renovated chef's kitchen, marble wood burning fireplace and 3 oversized windows that offer a sublime tree lined view of East 68th Street and the neighboring limestone mansions. Having undergone a complete renovation, this sleek Snaidero Open kitchen is equipped with Sub Zero with filtered water maker, Wolf appliances and specially designed drawers and cabinets that offers ample storage. Both bedrooms offer en-suite marble renovated bathrooms with custom vanities and shower niches. One will find an abundance of closets throughout the apartment that have all been carefully designed for optimal storage. Additional features to name a few include Central Air, smart home system operated through Apple IPads, Apple TV throughout, one touch lighting through Lutron, recessed lighting , surround sound by SONOS, a designated laundry closet with custom shelving and a washer and dryer by Bosch. With only 6 residences in this intimate boutique building and being steps away from Central Park, this home offers the utmost for privacy and access to fresh air. Both the building and apartment have been featured in multiple publications inclusive of Architectural Digest. No detail was spared during this renovation and restoration of this special home. This is truly townhouse living at its best and this apartment is not to be missed.All first showings will done virtually and second showings will be scheduled by appointment only per the guidelines set by The State Of New York. Minimum of 1 year lease. Unfurnished available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 E 68th St have any available units?
14 E 68th St has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 E 68th St have?
Some of 14 E 68th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 E 68th St currently offering any rent specials?
14 E 68th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 E 68th St pet-friendly?
No, 14 E 68th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 14 E 68th St offer parking?
Yes, 14 E 68th St offers parking.
Does 14 E 68th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 E 68th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 E 68th St have a pool?
No, 14 E 68th St does not have a pool.
Does 14 E 68th St have accessible units?
No, 14 E 68th St does not have accessible units.
Does 14 E 68th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 E 68th St does not have units with dishwashers.
