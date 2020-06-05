All apartments in New York
Last updated May 20 2020 at 9:30 PM

139 W 80TH ST.

139 West 80th Street · (917) 903-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

139 West 80th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
*Video Tour Available*Large 1 Bed in Beautiful UWSBeautiful 1 Bedroom on a Tree Lined Street on the UWSAPARTMENT DETAILS:- Queen Sized Bedroom- High Ceilings- Abundant Closet Space- Hardwood Floors Throughout- Renovated Kitchen- Dishwasher- Black Granite Countertops- Spacious Living Room- Dining Room Area- Renovated BathroomNEIGHBORHOOD & BUILDING DETAILS:- Laundromat directly across the street (Pick up/Drop off/Dry cleaning)- Charming Walk Up- Gorgeous Tree Lined Street- Steps To B,C,1 2,3, Subways- Citi Bike Station 1 Block Away- Steps To Central Park, Natural Museum of History, Shopping & UWS's best restaurants & shops!*Please note owner concession is 1 month free. Gross rent is $3150**Please note these photos may be our model unit and reflect of typical finishes and floor plan but actual apartment may differ. Please contact us for video/virtual tour of the actual unit.* livingny112874

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 139 W 80TH ST. have any available units?
139 W 80TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 W 80TH ST. have?
Some of 139 W 80TH ST.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 W 80TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
139 W 80TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 W 80TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 139 W 80TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 139 W 80TH ST. offer parking?
No, 139 W 80TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 139 W 80TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 W 80TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 W 80TH ST. have a pool?
No, 139 W 80TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 139 W 80TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 139 W 80TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 139 W 80TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 W 80TH ST. has units with dishwashers.

