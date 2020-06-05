139 W 80TH ST..

Amenities

*Video Tour Available*Large 1 Bed in Beautiful UWSBeautiful 1 Bedroom on a Tree Lined Street on the UWSAPARTMENT DETAILS:- Queen Sized Bedroom- High Ceilings- Abundant Closet Space- Hardwood Floors Throughout- Renovated Kitchen- Dishwasher- Black Granite Countertops- Spacious Living Room- Dining Room Area- Renovated BathroomNEIGHBORHOOD & BUILDING DETAILS:- Laundromat directly across the street (Pick up/Drop off/Dry cleaning)- Charming Walk Up- Gorgeous Tree Lined Street- Steps To B,C,1 2,3, Subways- Citi Bike Station 1 Block Away- Steps To Central Park, Natural Museum of History, Shopping & UWS's best restaurants & shops!*Please note owner concession is 1 month free. Gross rent is $3150**Please note these photos may be our model unit and reflect of typical finishes and floor plan but actual apartment may differ. Please contact us for video/virtual tour of the actual unit.* livingny112874