Renovated Bright Studio Across from Inwood Park! No Fee!



VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE



The apartment features:

- Roomy Studio.

- Renovated Bathroom with modern vanity.

- Oversized Medicine cabinet.

- Over sized Gray slate tiles and soaking tub.

- Seperate Galley Kitchen.

- Stainless steel appliances.

- Dishwasher.

- Lots of cabinet and counter space.

- Walk-in Closet and two others in the Foyer.

- Original Parquet Floors.



The Building:

- Well Maintained

- Laundry room

-Bike and Storage rooms.

-Across the street from Inwood Hill Park

- Near the A train at 207th Street.

- Enjoy farmers Market all year round.

- Near Tennis/Basket Ball/Hand ball courts.

- Several coffee shops and restaurants in the area.