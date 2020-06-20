139 E 33rd St 16B

Amenities
SPACIOUS GUT RENOVATED 2 BDR, DOORMAN, PRIME LOC - Property Id: 271471
VERY SPACIOUS GUT RENOVATED 2 BDR (flex) with a great natural sunlight.
High floor/ open views.
LARGE bedrooms.
Spacious living room, Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
Marble bathrooms, Hardwood floors, Abundant closets
Full time doorman building, Package room, Elevator, Laundry room in house, Parking, Valet service.
RENTAL APARTMENT, EASY APPROVAL, VIDEO TOUR IS AVAILABLE.
Please contact me to schedule a showing, video of the apartment is available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271471
