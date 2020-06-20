All apartments in New York
139 E 33rd St 16B

139 East 33rd Street · (917) 530-8943
Location

139 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 16B · Avail. now

$3,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
valet service
SPACIOUS GUT RENOVATED 2 BDR, DOORMAN, PRIME LOC - Property Id: 271471

VERY SPACIOUS GUT RENOVATED 2 BDR (flex) with a great natural sunlight.
High floor/ open views.
LARGE bedrooms.
Spacious living room, Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
Marble bathrooms, Hardwood floors, Abundant closets

Full time doorman building, Package room, Elevator, Laundry room in house, Parking, Valet service.
RENTAL APARTMENT, EASY APPROVAL, VIDEO TOUR IS AVAILABLE.

Please contact me to schedule a showing, video of the apartment is available.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 E 33rd St 16B have any available units?
139 E 33rd St 16B has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 E 33rd St 16B have?
Some of 139 E 33rd St 16B's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 E 33rd St 16B currently offering any rent specials?
139 E 33rd St 16B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 E 33rd St 16B pet-friendly?
Yes, 139 E 33rd St 16B is pet friendly.
Does 139 E 33rd St 16B offer parking?
Yes, 139 E 33rd St 16B does offer parking.
Does 139 E 33rd St 16B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 E 33rd St 16B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 E 33rd St 16B have a pool?
No, 139 E 33rd St 16B does not have a pool.
Does 139 E 33rd St 16B have accessible units?
No, 139 E 33rd St 16B does not have accessible units.
Does 139 E 33rd St 16B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 E 33rd St 16B has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 139 E 33rd St 16B?
What are you most curious about?
