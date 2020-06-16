132 E 35th St 18

Amenities
HUGE GUT RENOVATED 2BDR, DOORMAN, PRIME LOCATION - Property Id: 271451
VERY SPACIOUS GUT RENOVATED 2 BDR (flex) with a great natural sunlight.
High floor, open views.
King size bedrooms.
very Spacious living room, Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances,
Marble bathrooms, Hardwood floors, Abundant closets
Full time doorman building, Package room, Elevator, Laundry room in house, Parking, Valet service.
RENTAL APARTMENT, EASY APPROVAL, VIDEO TOUR IS AVAILABLE.
Please contact me to schedule a showing, video of the apartment is available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271451
Property Id 271451
(RLNE5743794)