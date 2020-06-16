All apartments in New York
132 E 35th St 18
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

132 E 35th St 18

132 East 35th Street · (917) 530-8943
Location

132 East 35th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 18 · Avail. now

$4,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
valet service
HUGE GUT RENOVATED 2BDR, DOORMAN, PRIME LOCATION - Property Id: 271451

VERY SPACIOUS GUT RENOVATED 2 BDR (flex) with a great natural sunlight.
High floor, open views.
King size bedrooms.
very Spacious living room, Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances,
Marble bathrooms, Hardwood floors, Abundant closets

Full time doorman building, Package room, Elevator, Laundry room in house, Parking, Valet service.
RENTAL APARTMENT, EASY APPROVAL, VIDEO TOUR IS AVAILABLE.

Please contact me to schedule a showing, video of the apartment is available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271451
Property Id 271451

(RLNE5743794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 E 35th St 18 have any available units?
132 E 35th St 18 has a unit available for $4,040 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 E 35th St 18 have?
Some of 132 E 35th St 18's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 E 35th St 18 currently offering any rent specials?
132 E 35th St 18 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 E 35th St 18 pet-friendly?
No, 132 E 35th St 18 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 132 E 35th St 18 offer parking?
Yes, 132 E 35th St 18 does offer parking.
Does 132 E 35th St 18 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 E 35th St 18 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 E 35th St 18 have a pool?
No, 132 E 35th St 18 does not have a pool.
Does 132 E 35th St 18 have accessible units?
No, 132 E 35th St 18 does not have accessible units.
Does 132 E 35th St 18 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 E 35th St 18 has units with dishwashers.
