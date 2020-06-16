132 Allen Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman bike storage

Apartment Features:- Bedroom Fits Queen Bed and Dresser- Living Room fits Couch, Tv and Bookshelf - Dining Room fits Table and Desk - Fully Equipped Kitchen- White Tiled Bathroom- Closet- Pet Friendly Building - Heat and Hot water included - Exposed Brick - High CeilingsContact Info:Name: Raymond Gani Cell: 718-288-0810 ( Call/Text Bet. 8am-12am )Email: rgani@misrahirealty.comWebsite: www.misrahirealty.comAbout the LES:The Lower East Side is a young hip neighborhood yet classic. This location is the destination to some of the best bars and restaurants in NYC. Additionally you will be conveniently located next to easy transportation, such as the B,D,F,M,J,Z and 6 trains.WHAT MORE DO I HAVE AVAILABLE? We have been around for more than 25 years. We represent 70 buildings in LES, SoHO, NoHo, UES, East Village, West Village and Tribeca. Prices start at $1800-$8000. Misrahi7659