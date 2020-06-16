All apartments in New York
132 Allen Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:24 AM

132 Allen Street

132 Allen Street · (718) 288-0810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

132 Allen Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
doorman
bike storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
bike storage
Apartment Features:- Bedroom Fits Queen Bed and Dresser- Living Room fits Couch, Tv and Bookshelf - Dining Room fits Table and Desk - Fully Equipped Kitchen- White Tiled Bathroom- Closet- Pet Friendly Building - Heat and Hot water included - Exposed Brick - High CeilingsContact Info:Name: Raymond Gani Cell: 718-288-0810 ( Call/Text Bet. 8am-12am )Email: rgani@misrahirealty.comWebsite: www.misrahirealty.comAbout the LES:The Lower East Side is a young hip neighborhood yet classic. This location is the destination to some of the best bars and restaurants in NYC. Additionally you will be conveniently located next to easy transportation, such as the B,D,F,M,J,Z and 6 trains.WHAT MORE DO I HAVE AVAILABLE? We have been around for more than 25 years. We represent 70 buildings in LES, SoHO, NoHo, UES, East Village, West Village and Tribeca. Prices start at $1800-$8000. Misrahi7659

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Allen Street have any available units?
132 Allen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 Allen Street have?
Some of 132 Allen Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Allen Street currently offering any rent specials?
132 Allen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Allen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 Allen Street is pet friendly.
Does 132 Allen Street offer parking?
No, 132 Allen Street does not offer parking.
Does 132 Allen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Allen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Allen Street have a pool?
No, 132 Allen Street does not have a pool.
Does 132 Allen Street have accessible units?
No, 132 Allen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Allen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 Allen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
