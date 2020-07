Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious & bright studio available immediately on East 39th Street & Lexington Ave! This residence features great light and an updated kitchen & bathroom. Pets allowed. Lease minimum is one year; basic financial parameters apply. The apartment is located in a walk-up building 3 flights up.,Welcome to your new studio residence! Lease term minimum is one year, available 9/15. Pets allowed and guarantors accepted and basic financial parameters apply.