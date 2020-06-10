127 West 79th Street

Amenities
***GORGEOUS APARTMENT!!!****Amazing UWS Opportunity!*This STUNNING BRIGHT 1 bed 1 bath apartment features EXTREMELY HIGH CEILINGS, a RENOVATED KITCHEN with full-sized stainless steel appliances, BEAUTIFUL bathrooms, HUGE bedroom, and an abundance of closet space including a MASSIVE walk-in in the bedroom! This stunning building features a FULL TIME DOORMAN, ELEVATORS, laundry facility and is steps from CENTRAL PARK, world class restaurants, shopping, nightlife, and more! Contact Bethany 24/7 to schedule a private viewing! Bethany@mrgnyc.com (845)220-7908 mrgnyc402084