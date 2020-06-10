All apartments in New York
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:18 AM

127 West 79th Street

127 West 79th Street · (845) 220-7908
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

127 West 79th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
***GORGEOUS APARTMENT!!!****Amazing UWS Opportunity!*This STUNNING BRIGHT 1 bed 1 bath apartment features EXTREMELY HIGH CEILINGS, a RENOVATED KITCHEN with full-sized stainless steel appliances, BEAUTIFUL bathrooms, HUGE bedroom, and an abundance of closet space including a MASSIVE walk-in in the bedroom! This stunning building features a FULL TIME DOORMAN, ELEVATORS, laundry facility and is steps from CENTRAL PARK, world class restaurants, shopping, nightlife, and more! Contact Bethany 24/7 to schedule a private viewing! Bethany@mrgnyc.com (845)220-7908 mrgnyc402084

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 West 79th Street have any available units?
127 West 79th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 West 79th Street have?
Some of 127 West 79th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 West 79th Street currently offering any rent specials?
127 West 79th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 West 79th Street pet-friendly?
No, 127 West 79th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 127 West 79th Street offer parking?
No, 127 West 79th Street does not offer parking.
Does 127 West 79th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 West 79th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 West 79th Street have a pool?
No, 127 West 79th Street does not have a pool.
Does 127 West 79th Street have accessible units?
No, 127 West 79th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 127 West 79th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 West 79th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
