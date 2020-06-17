All apartments in New York
Find more places like 126 West 112th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
126 West 112th Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:38 PM

126 West 112th Street

126 West 112th Street · (646) 571-7004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

126 West 112th Street, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4B · Avail. now

$3,237

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
key fob access
Renovated BRIGHT LARGE 3 bed with LAUNDRY in building!This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask for more information.Beautifully renovated, SUNNY, spacious unit with hardwood floors. Walk into a LARGE living space featuring an open renovated kitchen with plenty of counter space, lots of custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large refrigerator and a dishwasher!. The spacious hallway will take you to the newly renovated marble bathroom which has modern details, a tub and a rain shower.All bedrooms have oversized windows and can fit KING size beds with additional furniture.The small building features new laundry room, key fob entry system and great management.Pets welcome!Near Central Park, 2/3/C/B Trains, Columbia University, Morningside Park and all the amazing restaurants that Manhattanville has to offer.Advertised rent is net effective after 1.5 months free on a year lease. Gross rent is $3700Photos are of unit 5B which is the exact same layout. Just slightly different kitchen look.Contact me for a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 West 112th Street have any available units?
126 West 112th Street has a unit available for $3,237 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 West 112th Street have?
Some of 126 West 112th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 West 112th Street currently offering any rent specials?
126 West 112th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 West 112th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 West 112th Street is pet friendly.
Does 126 West 112th Street offer parking?
No, 126 West 112th Street does not offer parking.
Does 126 West 112th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 West 112th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 West 112th Street have a pool?
No, 126 West 112th Street does not have a pool.
Does 126 West 112th Street have accessible units?
No, 126 West 112th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 126 West 112th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 West 112th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 126 West 112th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity