126 West 112th Street

Renovated BRIGHT LARGE 3 bed with LAUNDRY in building!This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask for more information.Beautifully renovated, SUNNY, spacious unit with hardwood floors. Walk into a LARGE living space featuring an open renovated kitchen with plenty of counter space, lots of custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large refrigerator and a dishwasher!. The spacious hallway will take you to the newly renovated marble bathroom which has modern details, a tub and a rain shower.All bedrooms have oversized windows and can fit KING size beds with additional furniture.The small building features new laundry room, key fob entry system and great management.Pets welcome!Near Central Park, 2/3/C/B Trains, Columbia University, Morningside Park and all the amazing restaurants that Manhattanville has to offer.Advertised rent is net effective after 1.5 months free on a year lease. Gross rent is $3700Photos are of unit 5B which is the exact same layout. Just slightly different kitchen look.Contact me for a viewing!