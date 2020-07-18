All apartments in New York
125 W 31st St 48G
125 W 31st St 48G

125 West 31st Street · (917) 293-9290
Location

125 West 31st Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 48G · Avail. now

$6,267

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
bbq/grill
valet service
stellar 2bd with laundry in unit, heart of Chelsea - Property Id: 294710

Wonderful 2 bed/2 bathroom in the heart of Chelsea, offering 1.5 MONTHS FREE! Recently renovated, new appliances, new hardwood flooring.

The building offers a valet service, 24/7 doorman, 24/7 concierge services, two outdoor furnished terraces with bbq grills, Building-Wide Water and Air Filtration, and a residence lounge.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 W 31st St 48G have any available units?
125 W 31st St 48G has a unit available for $6,267 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 W 31st St 48G have?
Some of 125 W 31st St 48G's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 W 31st St 48G currently offering any rent specials?
125 W 31st St 48G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 W 31st St 48G pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 W 31st St 48G is pet friendly.
Does 125 W 31st St 48G offer parking?
No, 125 W 31st St 48G does not offer parking.
Does 125 W 31st St 48G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 W 31st St 48G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 W 31st St 48G have a pool?
No, 125 W 31st St 48G does not have a pool.
Does 125 W 31st St 48G have accessible units?
No, 125 W 31st St 48G does not have accessible units.
Does 125 W 31st St 48G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 W 31st St 48G has units with dishwashers.
