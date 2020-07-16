All apartments in New York
124 West 18th Street

Location

124 West 18th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4TH · Avail. now

$8,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
doorman
bathtub
This impressive space, occupying the entire 4th floor, features a private key-locked elevator that opens directly into the 40-foot living room. The spacious layout features three-bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a dramatic living/dining space that flows into the kitchen. The home has been meticulously renovated with materials of the highest quality and is in pristine condition. There is abundant sunshine throughout the day with windows on all sides. The open windowed kitchen features abundant custom cabinetry and natural stone with Miele and Bosch appliances and a wine cooler. The main bedroom features an oversized bathroom with large glass-enclosed shower and a soaking tub. In addition, there is an enormous walk-in closet. Both the main bedroom and the second bedroom are situated on the south side of the loft and are quiet and sunny. The versatile third bedroom can also be used as a home office and is situated adjacent to the living room, featuring sliding doors on each side. There is a washer/dryer within the home. Vision Lofts is an intimate 6-unit condominium featuring a virtual doorman and private storage for each unit. Located in the Ladies' Mile Historic District, this prewar building is in close proximity to an abundance of Chelsea's fine shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 West 18th Street have any available units?
124 West 18th Street has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 West 18th Street have?
Some of 124 West 18th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 West 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
124 West 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 West 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 124 West 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 124 West 18th Street offer parking?
No, 124 West 18th Street does not offer parking.
Does 124 West 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 West 18th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 West 18th Street have a pool?
No, 124 West 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 124 West 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 124 West 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 124 West 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 West 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
