124 West 18th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated walk in closets elevator doorman bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator

This impressive space, occupying the entire 4th floor, features a private key-locked elevator that opens directly into the 40-foot living room. The spacious layout features three-bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a dramatic living/dining space that flows into the kitchen. The home has been meticulously renovated with materials of the highest quality and is in pristine condition. There is abundant sunshine throughout the day with windows on all sides. The open windowed kitchen features abundant custom cabinetry and natural stone with Miele and Bosch appliances and a wine cooler. The main bedroom features an oversized bathroom with large glass-enclosed shower and a soaking tub. In addition, there is an enormous walk-in closet. Both the main bedroom and the second bedroom are situated on the south side of the loft and are quiet and sunny. The versatile third bedroom can also be used as a home office and is situated adjacent to the living room, featuring sliding doors on each side. There is a washer/dryer within the home. Vision Lofts is an intimate 6-unit condominium featuring a virtual doorman and private storage for each unit. Located in the Ladies' Mile Historic District, this prewar building is in close proximity to an abundance of Chelsea's fine shopping and restaurants.