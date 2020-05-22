All apartments in New York
124 Thompson Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:26 AM

124 Thompson Street

124 Thompson Street · (212) 381-6542
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

124 Thompson Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 16 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Talk about DREAM LOCATION! Situated right on the corner of Thompson and Prince in the heart of SoHo, this spacious one bedroom apartment has all the benefits of modern living with the charm of a historic, pre-war building.

The brief but spacious entrance foyer with built in storage provides nice separation from the hallway and apartment entrance. With a welcoming feeling the western exposure over looking charming downtown rooftops provide warm sunlight drifting into the expansive living room. The comfortable kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, new mini-fridge and oven, granite countertop and charming tiled backsplash. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, thru-wall AC in both rooms and ample walk-in closet make this apartment a true abode.

124 Thompson Street is a pet friendly Co-op on the corner of Prince Street near Joe & the Juice, Olives, The Dutch and Little Prince.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Thompson Street have any available units?
124 Thompson Street has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 Thompson Street have?
Some of 124 Thompson Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Thompson Street currently offering any rent specials?
124 Thompson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Thompson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Thompson Street is pet friendly.
Does 124 Thompson Street offer parking?
No, 124 Thompson Street does not offer parking.
Does 124 Thompson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Thompson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Thompson Street have a pool?
No, 124 Thompson Street does not have a pool.
Does 124 Thompson Street have accessible units?
No, 124 Thompson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Thompson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Thompson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
