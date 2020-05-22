Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Talk about DREAM LOCATION! Situated right on the corner of Thompson and Prince in the heart of SoHo, this spacious one bedroom apartment has all the benefits of modern living with the charm of a historic, pre-war building.



The brief but spacious entrance foyer with built in storage provides nice separation from the hallway and apartment entrance. With a welcoming feeling the western exposure over looking charming downtown rooftops provide warm sunlight drifting into the expansive living room. The comfortable kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, new mini-fridge and oven, granite countertop and charming tiled backsplash. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, thru-wall AC in both rooms and ample walk-in closet make this apartment a true abode.



124 Thompson Street is a pet friendly Co-op on the corner of Prince Street near Joe & the Juice, Olives, The Dutch and Little Prince.