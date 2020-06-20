All apartments in New York
124 Ridge Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:30 PM

124 Ridge Street

124 Ridge Street · (718) 288-0810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

124 Ridge Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Apartment Features:-Bedrooms fit Queen Sized Bed-Living Room fits a Couch, Tv and Table -Private Outdoor Space-1.5 Marbled Bathroom-Exposed Brick -2 Closets!-Granite Countertop Kitchen-Stainless Steel Appliances-Dishwasher-W/D in unit-Pet Friendly Price is based off 2 month free on a 19 month lease.Contact Info:Name: Raymond Gani Cell: 718-288-0810 ( Call/Text Bet. 8am-12am )Email: rgani@misrahirealty.comWebsite: www.misrahirealty.comWHAT MORE DO I HAVE AVAILABLE? We have been around for more than 25 years. We represent 70 buildings in LES, SoHO, NoHo, UES, East Village, West Village and Tribeca. Prices start at $1800-$8000. Misrahi7559

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Ridge Street have any available units?
124 Ridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 Ridge Street have?
Some of 124 Ridge Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Ridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
124 Ridge Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Ridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 124 Ridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 124 Ridge Street offer parking?
No, 124 Ridge Street does not offer parking.
Does 124 Ridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 Ridge Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Ridge Street have a pool?
No, 124 Ridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 124 Ridge Street have accessible units?
No, 124 Ridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Ridge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Ridge Street has units with dishwashers.
