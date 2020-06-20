124 Ridge Street

Amenities

Apartment Features:-Bedrooms fit Queen Sized Bed-Living Room fits a Couch, Tv and Table -Private Outdoor Space-1.5 Marbled Bathroom-Exposed Brick -2 Closets!-Granite Countertop Kitchen-Stainless Steel Appliances-Dishwasher-W/D in unit-Pet Friendly Price is based off 2 month free on a 19 month lease.Contact Info:Name: Raymond Gani Cell: 718-288-0810 ( Call/Text Bet. 8am-12am )Email: rgani@misrahirealty.comWebsite: www.misrahirealty.comWHAT MORE DO I HAVE AVAILABLE? We have been around for more than 25 years. We represent 70 buildings in LES, SoHO, NoHo, UES, East Village, West Village and Tribeca. Prices start at $1800-$8000. Misrahi7559