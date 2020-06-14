123 East 37th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry bike storage

This grandly proportioned, newly gut renovated south facing home is full of natural light with charming tree lined views. A sunken living room with a gracious entry foyer allows for plenty of separation from dining to living. A windowed chef's kitchen with brand new top of the line appliances & a gut renovated modern bathroom with separate dressing area, and two walk-in custom closets complete the apartment.



Lindley House is a pre-war cooperative built in 1940 and features a 24-hour doorman, live-in super, landscaped common roof deck, central laundry room, storage, and bike room.