123 East 37th Street

123 East 37th Street · (516) 996-7508
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

123 East 37th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 5-D · Avail. now

$2,895

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
This grandly proportioned, newly gut renovated south facing home is full of natural light with charming tree lined views. A sunken living room with a gracious entry foyer allows for plenty of separation from dining to living. A windowed chef's kitchen with brand new top of the line appliances & a gut renovated modern bathroom with separate dressing area, and two walk-in custom closets complete the apartment.

Lindley House is a pre-war cooperative built in 1940 and features a 24-hour doorman, live-in super, landscaped common roof deck, central laundry room, storage, and bike room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 East 37th Street have any available units?
123 East 37th Street has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 East 37th Street have?
Some of 123 East 37th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 East 37th Street currently offering any rent specials?
123 East 37th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 East 37th Street pet-friendly?
No, 123 East 37th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 123 East 37th Street offer parking?
No, 123 East 37th Street does not offer parking.
Does 123 East 37th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 East 37th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 East 37th Street have a pool?
No, 123 East 37th Street does not have a pool.
Does 123 East 37th Street have accessible units?
No, 123 East 37th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 123 East 37th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 East 37th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
