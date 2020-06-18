All apartments in New York
122 west 133rd Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:30 PM

122 west 133rd Street

122 West 133rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

122 West 133rd Street, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
One bedroom cozy, ground level modern walk thru style, beautiful bathroom, private entrance, backyard access Private brownstone building 347 838 1179

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 west 133rd Street have any available units?
122 west 133rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 122 west 133rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
122 west 133rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 west 133rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 122 west 133rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 122 west 133rd Street offer parking?
No, 122 west 133rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 122 west 133rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 west 133rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 west 133rd Street have a pool?
No, 122 west 133rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 122 west 133rd Street have accessible units?
No, 122 west 133rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 122 west 133rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 west 133rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 west 133rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 west 133rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
