Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in New York
Find more places like 122 west 133rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
New York, NY
/
122 west 133rd Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:30 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
122 west 133rd Street
122 West 133rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
122 West 133rd Street, New York, NY 10030
Harlem
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
One bedroom cozy, ground level modern walk thru style, beautiful bathroom, private entrance, backyard access Private brownstone building 347 838 1179
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 122 west 133rd Street have any available units?
122 west 133rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New York, NY
.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
New York Rent Report
.
Is 122 west 133rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
122 west 133rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 west 133rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 122 west 133rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New York
.
Does 122 west 133rd Street offer parking?
No, 122 west 133rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 122 west 133rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 west 133rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 west 133rd Street have a pool?
No, 122 west 133rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 122 west 133rd Street have accessible units?
No, 122 west 133rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 122 west 133rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 west 133rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 west 133rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 west 133rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
Similar Pages
New York 1 Bedrooms
New York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly Apartments
New York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Brooklyn, NY
Queens, NY
Bronx, NY
Jersey City, NJ
Newark, NJ
Yonkers, NY
Hoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NY
Bayonne, NJ
West New York, NJ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Upper West Side
Upper East Side
Hell's Kitchen
Chelsea
Midtown East
Washington Heights
Harlem
East Harlem
Apartments Near Colleges
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New York
American Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College