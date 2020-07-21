121 east 82nd street 10

Amenities

garbage disposal stainless steel gym air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym

Large One bedroom in Upper East Side! - Property Id: 319976



One bedroom on the second floor on a tree lined block between Park and Lexington Avenues. Beautiful finished floors and high ceilings with high hats throughout. A/C. Stainless steel kitchen with microwave. Great closet space and sunny. Laundry access in basement of building. Near East 86th for the #4,5,6 trains & close to the Q train. Fairway, Whole Foods, Equinox, Soul Cycle and Starbucks.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/121-east-82nd-street-new-york-ny-unit-10/319976

Property Id 319976



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5937189)