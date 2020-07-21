121 east 82nd street 10

Amenities
Large One bedroom in Upper East Side!
One bedroom on the second floor on a tree lined block between Park and Lexington Avenues. Beautiful finished floors and high ceilings with high hats throughout. A/C. Stainless steel kitchen with microwave. Great closet space and sunny. Laundry access in basement of building. Near East 86th for the #4,5,6 trains & close to the Q train. Fairway, Whole Foods, Equinox, Soul Cycle and Starbucks.
No Dogs Allowed
