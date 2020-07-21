All apartments in New York
Last updated July 22 2020

121 east 82nd street 10

121 East 82nd Street · (310) 254-5042
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

121 East 82nd Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 10 · Avail. now

$2,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Large One bedroom in Upper East Side! - Property Id: 319976

One bedroom on the second floor on a tree lined block between Park and Lexington Avenues. Beautiful finished floors and high ceilings with high hats throughout. A/C. Stainless steel kitchen with microwave. Great closet space and sunny. Laundry access in basement of building. Near East 86th for the #4,5,6 trains & close to the Q train. Fairway, Whole Foods, Equinox, Soul Cycle and Starbucks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/121-east-82nd-street-new-york-ny-unit-10/319976
Property Id 319976

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5937189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 east 82nd street 10 have any available units?
121 east 82nd street 10 has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 east 82nd street 10 have?
Some of 121 east 82nd street 10's amenities include garbage disposal, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 east 82nd street 10 currently offering any rent specials?
121 east 82nd street 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 east 82nd street 10 pet-friendly?
No, 121 east 82nd street 10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 121 east 82nd street 10 offer parking?
No, 121 east 82nd street 10 does not offer parking.
Does 121 east 82nd street 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 east 82nd street 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 east 82nd street 10 have a pool?
No, 121 east 82nd street 10 does not have a pool.
Does 121 east 82nd street 10 have accessible units?
No, 121 east 82nd street 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 121 east 82nd street 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 east 82nd street 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
