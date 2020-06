Amenities

Renovated one bedroom apartment located between Lexington and Park Avenues on a tree-lined block. Stainless kitchen includes a dishwasher. Finished floors & high ceilings. Four block from the E. 86th Street station for the #4, 5 & 6 trains as well as the 2nd Avenue Q Subway Line. Convenient to 86th Street shopping, Metropolitan Museum of Art, Whole Foods, Fairway, Equinox and Soul Cycle. Norris8987