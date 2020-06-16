120 West 105th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel internet access range refrigerator

3D VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request.



All bedrooms are Queen sized and have windows and closets. BRAND NEW!!! LESS than a BLOCK away from CENTRAL PARK.



The unit features:

Washer/Dryer in unit

Gas Stove

Stainless Steel Appliances

Cable TV/Internet Hookup

Refrigerator

Flat Screen Television in unit

Video Access Control



We have access to all available apartments in the building and also have other "off-markets" apartments in the building and neighborhood



High ceilings, crown molding and beautiful exposed brick walls. The bedrooms are on opposite ends of the apartment and offer lots of privacy! Updated Marble bathroom. Prime location and amazing block!!



The building has classic NYC Upper West Side charm and has magnificent views of the tree line street! Location! Location! Location! Upper West Side has it all nightlife, art, shopping, and Central Park! This is a great place to live and enjoy NYC lifestyle. Convenient to the subway and rent price is net effective after free months the lease, also close to all neighborhood services, such as the dry cleaner, supermarket, pharmacy. Also just blocks away from the Central Park and the best Museums.



Our team and has over 115 exclusives BUILDINGS in Manhattan. We are EXPERTS in the area, we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view.