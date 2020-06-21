All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

120 W 21st St 1006

120 West 21st Street · (917) 293-9290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

120 West 21st Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1006 · Avail. now

$4,481

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
renovated 1bd, doorman&concierge in Chelsea! - Property Id: 293975

recently renovated 1 bedroom/1 bathroom in the heart of Chelsea! This spacious unit is ready to be called home, flex 2 option available, spacious closets, air conditioner, new hardwood floors & stainless steel appliances.

The building has extra storage, bicycle storage, rooftop terrace, a live in super, laundry in building, and outdoor/indoor common areas.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293975
Property Id 293975

(RLNE5832592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

