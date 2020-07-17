120 Saint Marks Place

Amenities
RENOVATED 4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM - EN SUITE WASHER/DRYER - AMAZING EAST VILLAGE BLOCK! Listing Details: -Washer/Dryer in Apartment -South Facing Apartment - Great Natural Light and Quiet! -1 Master Bedroom with Full Size En Suite Bathroom, Windows and Closet Space -3 Queen Size Bedrooms with Windows, Closet Space and Room for Dressers -Spacious Living Room and Dining Area Layout -Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances with Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove/Oven and Dishwasher -Renovated Bathroom with White Marble Tiling, Bathtub and Sink Vanity -Exposed Brick -Hardwood Floors -Recessed and Overhead Lighting -Renovated Hallways and Lobby Entrance