Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

120 Saint Marks Place

120 Saint Mark's Place · (646) 624-9373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

120 Saint Mark's Place, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
lobby
RENOVATED 4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM - EN SUITE WASHER/DRYER - AMAZING EAST VILLAGE BLOCK! Listing Details: -Washer/Dryer in Apartment -South Facing Apartment - Great Natural Light and Quiet! -1 Master Bedroom with Full Size En Suite Bathroom, Windows and Closet Space -3 Queen Size Bedrooms with Windows, Closet Space and Room for Dressers -Spacious Living Room and Dining Area Layout -Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances with Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove/Oven and Dishwasher -Renovated Bathroom with White Marble Tiling, Bathtub and Sink Vanity -Exposed Brick -Hardwood Floors -Recessed and Overhead Lighting -Renovated Hallways and Lobby Entrance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Saint Marks Place have any available units?
120 Saint Marks Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Saint Marks Place have?
Some of 120 Saint Marks Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Saint Marks Place currently offering any rent specials?
120 Saint Marks Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Saint Marks Place pet-friendly?
No, 120 Saint Marks Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 120 Saint Marks Place offer parking?
No, 120 Saint Marks Place does not offer parking.
Does 120 Saint Marks Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Saint Marks Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Saint Marks Place have a pool?
No, 120 Saint Marks Place does not have a pool.
Does 120 Saint Marks Place have accessible units?
No, 120 Saint Marks Place does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Saint Marks Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Saint Marks Place has units with dishwashers.
