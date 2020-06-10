All apartments in New York
120 East 90th Street
120 East 90th Street

120 East 90th Street · (646) 791-2259
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

120 East 90th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 9-A · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
This charming and spacious Upper East Side alcove studio apartment offers spectacular light and great city views thanks to unobstructed southern exposure. This wonderful home features large windows, parquet floors, oversized closets, and a galley kitchen. The Trafalgar House condominium offers a full-time doorman, laundry room, live-in super, storage and a bike room. Located on a lovely tree-lined street between Park and Lexington Avenues, next to the 92nd Street Y, Museum Mile's world-famous cultural institutions, Central Park, Carl Schurz Park, numerous food markets, bake shops, restaurants and the express subway which is just a few blocks away. No pets permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 East 90th Street have any available units?
120 East 90th Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 120 East 90th Street currently offering any rent specials?
120 East 90th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 East 90th Street pet-friendly?
No, 120 East 90th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 120 East 90th Street offer parking?
No, 120 East 90th Street does not offer parking.
Does 120 East 90th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 East 90th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 East 90th Street have a pool?
No, 120 East 90th Street does not have a pool.
Does 120 East 90th Street have accessible units?
No, 120 East 90th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 120 East 90th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 East 90th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 East 90th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 East 90th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
