120 East 90th Street

This charming and spacious Upper East Side alcove studio apartment offers spectacular light and great city views thanks to unobstructed southern exposure. This wonderful home features large windows, parquet floors, oversized closets, and a galley kitchen. The Trafalgar House condominium offers a full-time doorman, laundry room, live-in super, storage and a bike room. Located on a lovely tree-lined street between Park and Lexington Avenues, next to the 92nd Street Y, Museum Mile's world-famous cultural institutions, Central Park, Carl Schurz Park, numerous food markets, bake shops, restaurants and the express subway which is just a few blocks away. No pets permitted.