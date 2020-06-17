All apartments in New York
12 West 68th Street, #PH5A

12 West 68th Street · (212) 765-5255
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12 West 68th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH5A · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Duplex Penthouse with two terraces - one beautiful curved terrace facing north and a second backyard-sized terrace facing south. This terrace is large enough for you to create the atmosphere of a small park right in the back of your New York City home. The apartment has elevator access through the properties original landmarked building. This is an apartment with an exquisitely crafted Greenhouse kitchen that sits atop of this two bedroom, two and a half bathroom home. The apartment is surrounded by amazing architectural views. The open and bright kitchen is a most amazing space with it's own terrace for morning coffee and evening dinners under the stars. There is a wonderful skylight above. The kitchen has white lacquer cabinetry with excellent stainless appliances. The living room is on the lower level with a Wet Bar that has it's own refrigerator for late night refreshment. The living room has 5 windows, including a bay window and there is additional light from overhead. There is an in-unit washer-dryer. There is a wooden stairway with a steel cabled banister. There are many closets and oversized storage spaces. This is a beautiful ultra contemporary gem atop of a wonderful, landmarked, vintage two-building property. The entire property is gated and locked and features a beautiful private residents' garden. Mitsubishi air conditioning on the upper level. Individual units below. The unit is Cable ready. Pied-A-Terre permitted. This is a desirable New York City home discretely perched at the top of a wonderful landmarked property and its gated and magical private garden with fountain and sculpture. Request a viewing today. Easily shown by appointment. Listing brokered by TurfNYC, LLC, (212) 765-5255

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 West 68th Street, #PH5A have any available units?
12 West 68th Street, #PH5A has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 West 68th Street, #PH5A have?
Some of 12 West 68th Street, #PH5A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 West 68th Street, #PH5A currently offering any rent specials?
12 West 68th Street, #PH5A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 West 68th Street, #PH5A pet-friendly?
No, 12 West 68th Street, #PH5A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 12 West 68th Street, #PH5A offer parking?
No, 12 West 68th Street, #PH5A does not offer parking.
Does 12 West 68th Street, #PH5A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 West 68th Street, #PH5A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 West 68th Street, #PH5A have a pool?
No, 12 West 68th Street, #PH5A does not have a pool.
Does 12 West 68th Street, #PH5A have accessible units?
No, 12 West 68th Street, #PH5A does not have accessible units.
Does 12 West 68th Street, #PH5A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 West 68th Street, #PH5A has units with dishwashers.
