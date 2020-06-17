12 West 68th Street, #PH5A

Amenities

Duplex Penthouse with two terraces - one beautiful curved terrace facing north and a second backyard-sized terrace facing south. This terrace is large enough for you to create the atmosphere of a small park right in the back of your New York City home. The apartment has elevator access through the properties original landmarked building. This is an apartment with an exquisitely crafted Greenhouse kitchen that sits atop of this two bedroom, two and a half bathroom home. The apartment is surrounded by amazing architectural views. The open and bright kitchen is a most amazing space with it's own terrace for morning coffee and evening dinners under the stars. There is a wonderful skylight above. The kitchen has white lacquer cabinetry with excellent stainless appliances. The living room is on the lower level with a Wet Bar that has it's own refrigerator for late night refreshment. The living room has 5 windows, including a bay window and there is additional light from overhead. There is an in-unit washer-dryer. There is a wooden stairway with a steel cabled banister. There are many closets and oversized storage spaces. This is a beautiful ultra contemporary gem atop of a wonderful, landmarked, vintage two-building property. The entire property is gated and locked and features a beautiful private residents' garden. Mitsubishi air conditioning on the upper level. Individual units below. The unit is Cable ready. Pied-A-Terre permitted. This is a desirable New York City home discretely perched at the top of a wonderful landmarked property and its gated and magical private garden with fountain and sculpture. Request a viewing today. Easily shown by appointment. Listing brokered by TurfNYC, LLC, (212) 765-5255