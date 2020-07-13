Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge gym parking bike storage garage valet service on-site laundry

12 EAST 86TH STREET is located at 12 EAST 86TH STREET New York, NY and is managed by Urban Associates, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. 12 EAST 86TH STREET offers Studio to 4 bedroom apartments .Amenities include Bike Racks, Concierge, Dishwasher, Efficient Appliances, Fitness Center and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 10028 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.