All apartments in New York
Find more places like 12 East 86th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
12 East 86th Street
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:41 PM

12 East 86th Street

12 East 86th Street · (808) 517-5065
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12 East 86th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 825 · Avail. now

$2,775

Studio · 1 Bath

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$9,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 12 East 86th Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
valet service
on-site laundry
12 EAST 86TH STREET is located at 12 EAST 86TH STREET New York, NY and is managed by Urban Associates, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. 12 EAST 86TH STREET offers Studio to 4 bedroom apartments .Amenities include Bike Racks, Concierge, Dishwasher, Efficient Appliances, Fitness Center and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 10028 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.33x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $20 per applicant
Deposit: 1 months rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 East 86th Street have any available units?
12 East 86th Street has 2 units available starting at $2,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 East 86th Street have?
Some of 12 East 86th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 East 86th Street currently offering any rent specials?
12 East 86th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 East 86th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 East 86th Street is pet friendly.
Does 12 East 86th Street offer parking?
Yes, 12 East 86th Street offers parking.
Does 12 East 86th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 East 86th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 East 86th Street have a pool?
No, 12 East 86th Street does not have a pool.
Does 12 East 86th Street have accessible units?
No, 12 East 86th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12 East 86th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 East 86th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12 East 86th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Liberty Plaza
10 Liberty St
New York, NY 10038
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
The Encore
175 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity