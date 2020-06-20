118 East 18th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW: 1 Bed/ 1 Bath with Washer/Dryer in Unit Charming 1-bedroom apartment in a historic brownstone in Gramercy. Complete with original details & moldings, you will want to make this your home. There are over sized windows, high ceilings, newly installed wood floors, and original fireplace mantle. Apartment is conveniently located near Union Square subways, parks, farmers market and many of NYC's top bars and restaurants.



Oversized windows, high ceilings, refinished wood floors, original decorative fireplace and an updated kitchen and bathroom.



24 HOUR NOTICE TO SHOW