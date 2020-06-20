All apartments in New York
118 East 18th Street
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:23 AM

118 East 18th Street

118 East 18th Street · (212) 986-0001
Location

118 East 18th Street, New York, NY 10003
Union Square

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW: 1 Bed/ 1 Bath with Washer/Dryer in Unit Charming 1-bedroom apartment in a historic brownstone in Gramercy. Complete with original details & moldings, you will want to make this your home. There are over sized windows, high ceilings, newly installed wood floors, and original fireplace mantle. Apartment is conveniently located near Union Square subways, parks, farmers market and many of NYC's top bars and restaurants.,Charming 1-bedroom apartment in an historic brownstone, 2 flights up in Gramercy is complete with original details & moldings.

Oversized windows, high ceilings, refinished wood floors, original decorative fireplace and an updated kitchen and bathroom.

24 HOUR NOTICE TO SHOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 East 18th Street have any available units?
118 East 18th Street has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 East 18th Street have?
Some of 118 East 18th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 East 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
118 East 18th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 East 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 118 East 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 118 East 18th Street offer parking?
No, 118 East 18th Street does not offer parking.
Does 118 East 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 East 18th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 East 18th Street have a pool?
No, 118 East 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 118 East 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 118 East 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 118 East 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 East 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
