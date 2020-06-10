All apartments in New York
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:34 AM

117 West 17th Street

117 West 17th Street · (212) 444-7881
Location

117 West 17th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6D · Avail. now

$11,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Sprawling Chelsea Penthouse Loft with private roof deck has it all! Sprawling 2BR/2Bath duplex loft loaded with character and charm. Sun flooded over-sized corner living room/dining room with two walls of windows, beamed ceiling and wood burning fireplace. Open chef's kitchen with Sub-Zero fridge, Viking Stove, Miele dishwasher, granite dining counter and wine fridge. King size master bedroom with floor to ceiling custom built-in closets and en suite master bathroom. 2nd floor private guest bedroom or den and 2nd full bath with skylight. Sprawling roof deck with Empire State Building views, built-in planters and outdoor shower. Roof deck can be fully furnished. Amazing closet space. In unit Washer/Dryer. No Shares.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 West 17th Street have any available units?
117 West 17th Street has a unit available for $11,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 West 17th Street have?
Some of 117 West 17th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 West 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
117 West 17th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 West 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 117 West 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 117 West 17th Street offer parking?
No, 117 West 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 117 West 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 West 17th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 West 17th Street have a pool?
No, 117 West 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 117 West 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 117 West 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 117 West 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 West 17th Street has units with dishwashers.
