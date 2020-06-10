117 West 17th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Sprawling Chelsea Penthouse Loft with private roof deck has it all! Sprawling 2BR/2Bath duplex loft loaded with character and charm. Sun flooded over-sized corner living room/dining room with two walls of windows, beamed ceiling and wood burning fireplace. Open chef's kitchen with Sub-Zero fridge, Viking Stove, Miele dishwasher, granite dining counter and wine fridge. King size master bedroom with floor to ceiling custom built-in closets and en suite master bathroom. 2nd floor private guest bedroom or den and 2nd full bath with skylight. Sprawling roof deck with Empire State Building views, built-in planters and outdoor shower. Roof deck can be fully furnished. Amazing closet space. In unit Washer/Dryer. No Shares.