Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

117 East 102nd Street

117 East 102nd Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

117 East 102nd Street, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-B · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
internet access
Gorgeous Furnished Large One-Bedroom with Guest Room / Home Office near Central Park. This quiet Park Hill East Condominium residence features two fully furnished rooms featuring Queen beds, abundant closet space, 9'+ ceilings, balcony with northern city views, Newly renovated kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, in-unit vented washer and dryer, central AC / heat, Cabria Torquay countertops, custom glass & steel cabinetry, glass & Italian ceramic tiles, oak hardwood floors, recessed lighting, high speed internet & cable connections.

The Park Hill East Condominium was built in 2007 with only two apartments per floor and 11 units. The building features a video intercom system, elevator and a shared Roof Deck. Located Just 1 block from the subway (6 train) & 2 blocks from Central Park. Many great restaurants and cafes nearby such as Frenchy Coffee NYC, La Shuk, Joy Burger Bar and Raos.

Short term leases (minimum 6 months) considered. Pet Friendly

No Fee on a 12+ month lease

Contact me to schedule a virtual tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 East 102nd Street have any available units?
117 East 102nd Street has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 East 102nd Street have?
Some of 117 East 102nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 East 102nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
117 East 102nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 East 102nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 East 102nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 117 East 102nd Street offer parking?
No, 117 East 102nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 117 East 102nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 East 102nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 East 102nd Street have a pool?
No, 117 East 102nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 117 East 102nd Street have accessible units?
No, 117 East 102nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 117 East 102nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 East 102nd Street has units with dishwashers.
