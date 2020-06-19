117 East 102nd Street

Amenities

Gorgeous Furnished Large One-Bedroom with Guest Room / Home Office near Central Park. This quiet Park Hill East Condominium residence features two fully furnished rooms featuring Queen beds, abundant closet space, 9'+ ceilings, balcony with northern city views, Newly renovated kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, in-unit vented washer and dryer, central AC / heat, Cabria Torquay countertops, custom glass & steel cabinetry, glass & Italian ceramic tiles, oak hardwood floors, recessed lighting, high speed internet & cable connections.



The Park Hill East Condominium was built in 2007 with only two apartments per floor and 11 units. The building features a video intercom system, elevator and a shared Roof Deck. Located Just 1 block from the subway (6 train) & 2 blocks from Central Park. Many great restaurants and cafes nearby such as Frenchy Coffee NYC, La Shuk, Joy Burger Bar and Raos.



Short term leases (minimum 6 months) considered. Pet Friendly



No Fee on a 12+ month lease



Contact me to schedule a virtual tour today.