Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:21 PM

117 2nd Ave

117 2nd Avenue · (516) 225-7739
Location

117 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$7,200

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
microwave
bathtub
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
117 2nd Avenue

FLOOR THROUGH 4 BEDROOM APARTMENT - SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM LAYOUT - GREAT NATURAL LIGHT - PRIME EAST VILLAGE!

Listing Details:
-Floor-Through Apartment
-4 Full or Queen Size Bedrooms with Windows and Closet Space
-Large and Updated Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove/Oven and Microwave
-Tons of Cabinet and Counter-top space
-Renovated Full Size Bathroom with Bathtub and 2 Sink Vanities
-Huge Living Room and Dining Area Layout
-Local Super
-Responsive Management
-Voice Intercom System
-Well Maintained Walk-Up Building

Transportation: 6, L, F, B, D, M, N, Q, R, W, M15

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 2nd Ave have any available units?
117 2nd Ave has a unit available for $7,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 2nd Ave have?
Some of 117 2nd Ave's amenities include recently renovated, microwave, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
117 2nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 117 2nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 117 2nd Ave offer parking?
No, 117 2nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 117 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 2nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 2nd Ave have a pool?
No, 117 2nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 117 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 117 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 117 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 2nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
