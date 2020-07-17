117 2nd Ave

Amenities
117 2nd Avenue
FLOOR THROUGH 4 BEDROOM APARTMENT - SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM LAYOUT - GREAT NATURAL LIGHT - PRIME EAST VILLAGE!
Listing Details:
-Floor-Through Apartment
-4 Full or Queen Size Bedrooms with Windows and Closet Space
-Large and Updated Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove/Oven and Microwave
-Tons of Cabinet and Counter-top space
-Renovated Full Size Bathroom with Bathtub and 2 Sink Vanities
-Huge Living Room and Dining Area Layout
-Local Super
-Responsive Management
-Voice Intercom System
-Well Maintained Walk-Up Building
Transportation: 6, L, F, B, D, M, N, Q, R, W, M15