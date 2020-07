Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking on-site laundry

Bringing elegance and ease to daily life. Our white glove luxury Upper East Side apartment building puts you where you want to be on Fifth Avenue. Enjoy having Central Park as your front yard and Museum Mile at your doorstep. Each of our units has been carefully restored allowing our residents to live with modern convenience, while incorporating the buildings classic pre-war charm. Experience elevated living at 1160 Fifth Avenue - the most luxurious rentals on Manhattan's refined Upper East Side.