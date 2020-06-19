All apartments in New York
115 Mulberry St 5

115 Mulberry St
New York
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

115 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10013
Little Italy

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sun Blasted 3BR+WD+Roof Deck_Little Italy - Property Id: 229653

Available 3/1/2020~Little Italy

*NO FEE ON A 13 MONTH LEASE

This is a lovely 3 bedroom apartment. Apartment features a marble bathroom, washer & dryer, and a granite kitchen with stainless steel dishwasher, wine cooler, microwave and private roof deck. Pet friendly unit is accented by hardwood floors, high ceilings, skylights and exposed brick.

Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229653
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Mulberry St 5 have any available units?
115 Mulberry St 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 Mulberry St 5 have?
Some of 115 Mulberry St 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Mulberry St 5 currently offering any rent specials?
115 Mulberry St 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Mulberry St 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Mulberry St 5 is pet friendly.
Does 115 Mulberry St 5 offer parking?
No, 115 Mulberry St 5 does not offer parking.
Does 115 Mulberry St 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 Mulberry St 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Mulberry St 5 have a pool?
No, 115 Mulberry St 5 does not have a pool.
Does 115 Mulberry St 5 have accessible units?
No, 115 Mulberry St 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Mulberry St 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Mulberry St 5 has units with dishwashers.
