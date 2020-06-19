115 Mulberry St 5

Amenities
Sun Blasted 3BR+WD+Roof Deck_Little Italy - Property Id: 229653
Available 3/1/2020~Little Italy
*NO FEE ON A 13 MONTH LEASE
This is a lovely 3 bedroom apartment. Apartment features a marble bathroom, washer & dryer, and a granite kitchen with stainless steel dishwasher, wine cooler, microwave and private roof deck. Pet friendly unit is accented by hardwood floors, high ceilings, skylights and exposed brick.
Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229653
