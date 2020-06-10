Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in New York
Find more places like 115 LEXINGTON AVE..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
New York, NY
/
115 LEXINGTON AVE.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
115 LEXINGTON AVE.
115 Lexington Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Kips Bay
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
115 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 bedroom apartment with awesome Terrace!! Convenient location, close to transportation, shops and restaurants. Hardwood floors, marble bath & intercom!!call joseph(718)-679-2079josephnycrealtor@gmail.com Norris8951
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 115 LEXINGTON AVE. have any available units?
115 LEXINGTON AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New York, NY
.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
New York Rent Report
.
What amenities does 115 LEXINGTON AVE. have?
Some of 115 LEXINGTON AVE.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 115 LEXINGTON AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
115 LEXINGTON AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 LEXINGTON AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 115 LEXINGTON AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New York
.
Does 115 LEXINGTON AVE. offer parking?
No, 115 LEXINGTON AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 115 LEXINGTON AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 LEXINGTON AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 LEXINGTON AVE. have a pool?
No, 115 LEXINGTON AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 115 LEXINGTON AVE. have accessible units?
No, 115 LEXINGTON AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 115 LEXINGTON AVE. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 LEXINGTON AVE. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022
Similar Pages
New York 1 Bedrooms
New York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly Apartments
New York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Brooklyn, NY
Queens, NY
Bronx, NY
Jersey City, NJ
Newark, NJ
Yonkers, NY
Hoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NY
Bayonne, NJ
West New York, NJ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Upper West Side
Upper East Side
Hell's Kitchen
Chelsea
Midtown East
Washington Heights
Harlem
East Harlem
Apartments Near Colleges
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New York
American Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College