115 Elizabeth Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:07 PM

115 Elizabeth Street

115 Elizabeth Street · (646) 262-1882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

115 Elizabeth Street, New York, NY 10013
Little Italy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-B · Avail. now

$5,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
lobby
Newly renovated, true three bedroom with two bathrooms in the heart of Nolita. A rare find for the neighborhood, this elegant home features open chef kitchens complete with stainless appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings throughout.

Pets allowed, with approval.,Amazing gut renovated True three bedroom / two bathroom , boosts hardwood floors throughout with tons of modern finishes. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, washer/ dryer combo & recessed lighting throughout. Bathroom features Carrera marble and many extras. Lobby is trendy and unique as well with stairs and hallways. You will definetley make an impression with your guests. As the trendiest little neighborhood you're still hearing about, Nolita combines the sophisticated allure of designer boutiques with the simple pleasure of people-watching from front stoops. This fashionable and friendly neighborhood is composed of narrow streets, picture-perfect window displays, and sidewalk cafes that invite you to indulge in a cup of fine espresso. Easily walk-able and cozily quaint, Nolita faces no competition when it comes to cool hotspots. Gross Rent is ($5,836.00) Text me for a Video Tour via Whatsapp.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Elizabeth Street have any available units?
115 Elizabeth Street has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 Elizabeth Street have?
Some of 115 Elizabeth Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Elizabeth Street currently offering any rent specials?
115 Elizabeth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Elizabeth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Elizabeth Street is pet friendly.
Does 115 Elizabeth Street offer parking?
No, 115 Elizabeth Street does not offer parking.
Does 115 Elizabeth Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 Elizabeth Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Elizabeth Street have a pool?
No, 115 Elizabeth Street does not have a pool.
Does 115 Elizabeth Street have accessible units?
No, 115 Elizabeth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Elizabeth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Elizabeth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
