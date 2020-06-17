115 Elizabeth Street

Amenities

Pets allowed, with approval.,Amazing gut renovated True three bedroom / two bathroom , boosts hardwood floors throughout with tons of modern finishes. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, washer/ dryer combo & recessed lighting throughout. Bathroom features Carrera marble and many extras. Lobby is trendy and unique as well with stairs and hallways. You will definetley make an impression with your guests. As the trendiest little neighborhood you're still hearing about, Nolita combines the sophisticated allure of designer boutiques with the simple pleasure of people-watching from front stoops. This fashionable and friendly neighborhood is composed of narrow streets, picture-perfect window displays, and sidewalk cafes that invite you to indulge in a cup of fine espresso. Easily walk-able and cozily quaint, Nolita faces no competition when it comes to cool hotspots. Gross Rent is ($5,836.00) Text me for a Video Tour via Whatsapp.