114 East 97th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:02 PM

114 East 97th Street

(347) 610-5009
Location

114 East 97th Street, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-W · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
BEST DEAL IN TOWN!!!!This two bedroom apartment is features beautiful dark wood floors, spacious living room, high ceilings, exposed brick walls, large windows, freshly painted walls, and first floor. A open kitchen include dark wood cabinet, marble counter top, and stainless steel appliances. Inside both bedrooms fit between a full or queens size bed furniture. A excellent maintain bathroom features marble tiles, power shower head and tub. Some of the apartment amenities include heat/water, on site super, voice intercom, laundry room for tenants, and walk up stairs. Easy access to 6/Q trains, M1/2/3/96/101 buses, and both FDR and West Side Highway by car. Just minutes away from Mount Sinai and Metropolitan Hospital, Central Park, East River, the Museum Mile, The Orchard, Taco Bell, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, East River Mall, Rock Climbing and many more local businesses. NO PETS. Shared are welcome and guarantors is a must for this apartment. No guarantors, we accept Rhino. Interested in a virtual tour; please via email or call/text by phone for a video.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 East 97th Street have any available units?
114 East 97th Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 114 East 97th Street currently offering any rent specials?
114 East 97th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 East 97th Street pet-friendly?
No, 114 East 97th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 114 East 97th Street offer parking?
No, 114 East 97th Street does not offer parking.
Does 114 East 97th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 East 97th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 East 97th Street have a pool?
No, 114 East 97th Street does not have a pool.
Does 114 East 97th Street have accessible units?
No, 114 East 97th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 114 East 97th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 East 97th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 East 97th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 East 97th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
