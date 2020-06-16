113 East 31st Street

Amenities

In-person showings available by appointment only. Chic, newly renovated 1BR apartment with beautiful private garden located in the heart of Murray Hill! Separate gourmet kitchen equipped with custom white cabinetry, caesarstone countertops plus stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher. Queen size bedroom with walk-in closet. Spacious living room. High ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Heat and hot water included. $3,195.00 is the net effective rent based on $3,485.00 with 1 month free rent (new tenants only) for a lease commencing on or before July 1st; Inquire about a 24 month Lease;24 Hour Video Security,Caesarstone Countertops,CitiBike Located Near Building,Custom Cabinets,Heat & Hot Water Included,Queen-Sized Bedroom,Separate Gourmet Kitchen,Spacious Living Room