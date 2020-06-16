All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

113 East 31st Street

113 East 31st Street · (646) 879-0650
Location

113 East 31st Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
In-person showings available by appointment only. Chic, newly renovated 1BR apartment with beautiful private garden located in the heart of Murray Hill! Separate gourmet kitchen equipped with custom white cabinetry, caesarstone countertops plus stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher. Queen size bedroom with walk-in closet. Spacious living room. High ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Heat and hot water included. $3,195.00 is the net effective rent based on $3,485.00 with 1 month free rent (new tenants only) for a lease commencing on or before July 1st; Inquire about a 24 month Lease;24 Hour Video Security,Caesarstone Countertops,CitiBike Located Near Building,Custom Cabinets,Heat & Hot Water Included,Queen-Sized Bedroom,Separate Gourmet Kitchen,Spacious Living Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 East 31st Street have any available units?
113 East 31st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 East 31st Street have?
Some of 113 East 31st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 East 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
113 East 31st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 East 31st Street pet-friendly?
No, 113 East 31st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 113 East 31st Street offer parking?
No, 113 East 31st Street does not offer parking.
Does 113 East 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 East 31st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 East 31st Street have a pool?
No, 113 East 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 113 East 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 113 East 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 113 East 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 East 31st Street has units with dishwashers.
