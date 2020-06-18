All apartments in New York
Find more places like 112 Nagle Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
112 Nagle Avenue
Last updated May 11 2020 at 8:56 PM

112 Nagle Avenue

112 Nagle Avenue · (718) 222-0211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Washington Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

112 Nagle Avenue, New York, NY 10040
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-A · Avail. now

$2,051

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

Large 2 bedroom Available now.

Beautiful large 2 bedroom apartment. This unit features a large living area with lots of natural light, hardwood floors, and ample closet space.

Located in the heart of Inwood, this well-maintained building is centrally located to fit all of your needs. With an array of eclectic and renowned eateries at your fingertips, you will have a hard time choosing where to grab your next bite. Grab your cup of joe to start your day at CHOCnyc and then head to Mamasushi for lunch. End your night with dinner overlooking the water at The Hudson. Top off your night with drinks at Inwood Bar & Grill. Convenience to all your shopping and wellness needs is also readily available with Fine Fair Supermarket and Rite Aid on Broadway. This building is also located steps from both Inwood Hill Park and Fort Tyron Park and just one short block from the Dyckman Avenue 1 train stop. Pets welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Nagle Avenue have any available units?
112 Nagle Avenue has a unit available for $2,051 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 112 Nagle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
112 Nagle Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Nagle Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Nagle Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 112 Nagle Avenue offer parking?
No, 112 Nagle Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 112 Nagle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Nagle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Nagle Avenue have a pool?
No, 112 Nagle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 112 Nagle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 112 Nagle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Nagle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Nagle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Nagle Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Nagle Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 112 Nagle Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity