Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:02 PM

1117 1st Ave

1117 1st Ave · (347) 746-9278
Location

1117 1st Ave, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great Apartment is available for rent in Upper East Side.
This spacious and sunny 1# bed apartment was recently renovated. Unit features gleaming hardwood floors, central AC, great sized bedroom, great closet space, large back deck and yard, immaculate tall ceilings, pristine kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances with dishwasher, heat and hot water, included with common laundry, additional storage is available. Updated windows throughout letting in lots of natural sunlight and air. This place is just minutes away to cleary square. Close to public transportation for easy commutes!
SM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 1st Ave have any available units?
1117 1st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1117 1st Ave have?
Some of 1117 1st Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 1st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1117 1st Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 1st Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1117 1st Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1117 1st Ave offer parking?
No, 1117 1st Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1117 1st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 1st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 1st Ave have a pool?
No, 1117 1st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1117 1st Ave have accessible units?
No, 1117 1st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 1st Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1117 1st Ave has units with dishwashers.
